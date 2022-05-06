SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Infrastructure concessions administrator Ecorodovias announced on Thursday night that it had recurring net income of 16.9 million reais in the first quarter, down 81.2% from the same period last year.

Already its operating result measured by earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled 475.8 million reais between January and March, a decline of 17.3% in the annual comparison. The Ebitda margin dropped 7 percentage points, to 61.8%.

At 11:32 am, Ecorodovias shares fell 3.8% on the Brazilian stock exchange and were among the main falls of the Ibovespa in the session. The main index of the Brazilian stock market rose 0.13% at the same time.

Adjusted quarterly gross revenue, excluding construction revenue, fell 6.9% year-on-year to 923.2 million reais, due to the end of the Ecocataratas and Ecovia Caminho do Mar concession contracts in November. On the same basis, revenue increased 13.2%, with traffic growth and toll tariff readjustments.

This morning, the company announced that the volume of paying vehicles in its concessions on a comparable basis rose 11.6% in April compared to the same month last year, while in the first quarter the growth was 8%, according to figures previously released by the company. .

At the other end, operating costs and administrative expenses reached 822.7 million reais in the first quarter, up 33.1%, mainly due to the increase in construction costs.

(By Aluísio Alves; edited by André Romani)

