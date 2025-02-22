Ecopetrol plans to compensate for the decrease in natural gas reserves of Colombia through the development of two facilities that will allow it to import the fuel from next year, as explained by its president, Ricardo Roa, in an interview.

With the planned terminals, the state company plans to bring supplies to compensate for an internal deficit. The new wells in the waters of the Colombian Caribbean are expected to increase the national supply begin to produce fuel from 2029.

“We will have long -term contracts of five or more years to bring those gas molecules, which makes all the difference” compared to the current contracts that are for a few months, according to Roa. That will mean that imported gas can be sold to “Much lower prices” That now.

The president of the country, Gustavo Petro, has refused to grant new exploration licenses to abandon fossil fuels. To help homes and industries until high seas gas is available for use, private companies began to import Liquefied natural gas At the end of last year through the only regasification installation in Colombia.

The two new import facilities will cover until the 26% of the country’s gas demand. The largest of them, located on the Chuchupa Ecopetrol platform off the coast of northern Colombia, will have the capacity for 200 million cubic feet per day and is expected to be ready in the second half of 2026.

The second, with a capacity of 60 million feet Cubic, will be located in Buenaventura, on the Colombian Pacific coast, and the LNG will be transported by special vehicles to a regasification installation near Cali.

The company announced Thursday that His natural gas reserves fell to the 6.7 -year -old equivalent last yearbelow 7.2 years of 2023. Meanwhile, their oil reserves rose to 7.8 years from 7.7 years of the same period.