Without the weight of oil, it would be impossible to understand the economic history of Colombia in recent decades. Therefore, the publication of the financial results of the state-owned Ecopetrol, the largest company in the country, produces additional doses of expectation. The company has reported that profits for the first half of 2024 collapsed 24.2% compared to the same period last year. A record with disturbing notes, anchored to the increase in electricity prices after the droughts generated by El Niño, and the income tax surcharge on hydrocarbon companies included in the latest tax reform of the Government of Gustavo Petro, among other reasons.

As if that were not enough, the half-yearly report, submitted on Tuesday at a press conference by the company’s questioned manager, Ricardo Roa Barragán, shows a 12.6% reduction in sales reported this year, compared to the first 6 months of 2023. A picture that adds to the Government’s gaps in the implementation of its energy transition plan and leaves more than one observer with the conclusion in their hands that the oil jewel’s progress is going through difficulties. Other indicators, however, calm the most urgent calls for alarm.

Daily barrel production, for example, rose by 4% in the second quarter. And the company raised the target to a range of 730,000-735,000 to close the year. Roa Barragán stressed in his presentation that this is the highest half-yearly production in the last eight years. He also added that it has been the period where the largest volume of crude oil has been transported since 2019. What is happening then? How can we arrive at a global assessment of the situation?

For Mauricio Téllez, director of Atrevia Colombia, the situation is “bittersweet”. In his opinion, the bitter side is concentrated in the “costs and financial results, including the fall in net profit and the EBITDA margin”. [que mide la utilidad operativa de una empresa]which was affected by higher taxes and the exchange rate.” Fixed costs increased by 10% and hydrocarbon production costs by another 28%. That is why the accounts, says the director of the Department of Economics at the Universidad Javeriana, Andrés Giraldo, are only modest.

The current dynamic, in his opinion, does not meet the requirements of a country whose tax revenues depend largely on royalties and oil revenues. The Colombian State budget was supported by 13.8% of these revenues in 2023 and crude oil contributed 2.6% to the Gross Domestic Product during the same year. “We are not talking about a textile company, we are not talking about any product for the Colombian economy,” he repeats in a tone of disbelief.

However, the Government is aware of this. In the accounts of the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, in which the Ministry of Finance traces its trajectory for a decade, it has calculated that the dividends will be lower: “Ecopetrol transferred 16.3 billion pesos in 2022. For 2023 it was 21 billion. And for this year we are talking about a projected fall of more than 50% with 11 billion,” details the academic. For his part, the impression of Alberto Consuegra, former acting president of the oil company, is that the company continues on its course with some signs of inertia. Like a large aircraft carrier, perhaps, commanded by officers who after two years of operation have not decided with certainty on the route to follow.

“He crux The issue is to keep track of the company’s investment levels, which should always be between 3 and 5 billion dollars. This information, which has not been published clearly until now, would give us the keys to the business strategy and how quickly they want to move towards the energy transition,” admits Consuegra. In the absence of more detailed records, some indications are disturbing, such as the fact that today the operation on US soil, where Ecopetrol operates the Permian field jointly with Occidental Petroleum (OXY), is the piece that is spurring daily production thanks to the hydraulic billing method, banned in Colombia.

Precisely the Ministry of Environment, the greatest opponent of frackingannounced this week that it was suspending the environmental license to drill the subsoil of the well known as Komodo, located in the middle of the triangle formed by the northern departments of La Guajira, Atlántico and Magdalena. The deposit represents one of the points with the greatest hopes for extracting gas and oil in the future. A sum of realities that give Consuegra reason to warn: “That is a serious sign that the Government is opposed to exploration in areas that are significantly important in terms of resource prospects and then reserves.”

And a couple of weeks ago, the news broke that Ecopetrol’s board of directors had rejected joining the Oslo Project, another business in the United States with OXY. Some voices within the company indicated that it was an unbeatable opportunity to increase revenues, add reserves and profits. An internal document specified, in fact, that the agreement would have meant an increase of 65,000 barrels per day, almost 10% of all production, starting next year. But the state-owned company’s managers backed down at the last minute and slammed the door on the possibility of acquiring 30% of the participation in the CrownRock company, through which an oil field would be exploited with fracking in a basin in the American Southwest.

That decision is part of a contradictory path, full of twists and turns and risks for the fifth largest company in Latin America. And perhaps a missed opportunity. It is enough to remember that in the last three years the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has remained at moderately high prices. In 2022 it averaged 100 dollars. Last year it was 83. And in the second quarter of this year it hovered around 85. It is also true that, as often happens with the roulette wheel of raw material prices, there have been one or another bump.

However, Felipe Bayón, former president of Ecopetrol, points out that the drop in profits is repeated in sequence over several quarters: “They argue that the exchange rate of the dollar has affected it. But if one looks, in the transition from 2022 to 2023, it rose by almost 100 pesos and, nevertheless, profits fell by 43%.” For this reason, Mauricio Téllez adds that today the big question is “whether it is possible to maintain hydrocarbon reserves and production. It is known that in gas we will have a growing gap until the end of the decade. If that were to happen in crude oil, the effect on public finances and territorial entities would be considerable.”

And in the absence of defining how the country will function without oil, Ecopetrol is coping with the holes in its performance with the argument of exogenous factors. And although Andrés Giraldo is not unaware that the company’s operation is linked to this type of behavior, he calls attention: “Companies fluctuate. And as a company, Ecopetrol is not doing too badly. But for now, no one has specified how the fiscal weakness in which the Colombian State will be left will be corrected.” For now, the value of the shares has suffered a sharp drop since the arrival of President Gustavo Petro in August 2022. At that time, it was trading at an average of $19.65 per share. Today, it is trading at around $10.16.

