The energy ministers of the European Union countries met this Monday, June 19, to agree on a joint position on the new electricity market rules, with the aim of expanding low-carbon energy and avoiding a repeat of the energy crisis in the last year.

The energy ministers of the European Union met this June 19 in Luxembourg with a difficult mission to achieve: an agreement on the reform of the electricity market that allows it to be prepared to face potential future crises, as well as accelerate investments in sources renewable.

But the task of those responsible for the energy sector of the Twenty-seven is not easy. The objectives of decarbonising the economy and at the same time guaranteeing that there is electricity whenever it is needed, for many, are difficult to reconcile.

What the community block seeks is to change the electrical system that not only leads to cleaner energy, but prevents a repeat of last year’s energy crisis, when record gas prices led consumers to pay dizzying energy bills. .

carbon emission vs. possible blackouts

The talks have been complicated by a proposal by Sweden to allow countries to extend subsidies to coal-fired power plants.

Based on this subsidy, these plants are paid, not necessarily for the electricity they generate, but for always being available to guarantee that there will be production when required and avoid blackouts.

Poland intends to extend its support for coal plants beyond 2025, in the interest of preserving its energy security; Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg believe that it is not consistent with climate objectives. And France has a more neutral position.

F24 © France 24

Once the countries agree on their position, they must negotiate the final power market update with Parliament, with the goal of passing the law before next year’s legislative elections.

With Reuters and EFE