In the anticipated general elections this Sunday, August 20 in Ecuador, citizens will also be able to vote in two controversial referendums: one that would veto oil exploitation in a prolific Amazonian field and another against mining.

The national oil consultation is promoted by the Yasunidos collective and proposes stopping the extraction of oil from Block 43-ITT, one of the main ones in the country, to protect the biodiversity of what is considered one of the world epicenters of concentration of species.

On Sunday there will be two plebiscites on the mining-energy sector in Ecuador. © France 24

Approximately 55,000 barrels of oil come out of Block 43-ITT every day, representing 11% of national production, and it has been operating since 2016, with no oil spill reported to date.

In this one million-hectare park, it is estimated that there are more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, more than 250 fish, some 600 birds and around 200 mammals, for which reason ecologists warn of the incompatibility with extractive activity.

Do I veto mining in Quito?

Another referendum will decide whether to ban any form of mining in Chocó Andino, a large biosphere reserve in Pichincha province, part of which is within the metropolitan area of ​​Ecuador’s capital Quito.

The consultation, led by the Quito Sin Minería collective, has to do with this 287,000-hectare area, where around 20,000 people live and where there are currently a dozen mining concessions in the exploration phase and another eight in process, which which as a whole covers some 27,000 hectares.

With EFE and Reuters