The data represents the largest year-on-year increase since February 1982 and puts pressure on the Federal Reserve for what will be its decision to increase interest rates in March.

An ascending spiral. The year-on-year inflation rate hit a four-decade high in January and stood at 7.5%, five tenths above the figure recorded in December, and at a tense moment for the US economy when an inevitable rise in interest rates.

The data is, to the tragedy of consumers, the largest year-on-year increase since February 1982, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and is above the predictions of most analysts who projected a general increase in prices from 7, 3 %.

Even the other data to pay attention to, the well-known core inflation that excludes food and energy prices, rose 6% in the last year, its biggest rise in four decades.

Energy prices, which include gasoline, crude oil, electricity and natural gas, increased 0.9% from the previous month. They rose even as food prices rose, according to the government report.

Food prices rose 0.9% in January 2022 MoM compared to the December record, but that’s a 7% increase from 12 months ago. While used vehicles rose 1.5% compared to last month. Buying a used car now costs 40% more than it did a year ago, though new car prices have held steady.

Medical services, controlled by an essentially private market, increased 0.6%, something that President Joe Biden promised to fix soon, although he did not detail how. The truth is that the increase in prices compromises their spending agenda and the economic recovery.

“Today is a reminder that the pressure on the budget of American households is creating real difficulties in putting food on the table, but there are also signs that we will overcome this challenge,” promised the president.

Marcos Cherlo shops at Shell Lumber and Hardware home improvement store on February 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. © JOE RAEDLE / AFP

But his detractors do not ignore the data: the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, blamed the “liberal” policies of the Democrats and attributed the rise in prices to the Biden stimulus plan approved by Congress, which represents an injection into the economy of 1.9 trillion dollars to contain the effects of the pandemic.

For Mark Cohen, director of studies on retail trade and professor at the Columbia Business School in New York, inflation is normal, but “they have spoiled us.” “We have been terribly spoiled since the early 1980s with very low inflation. In fact, in many categories of the consumer space, we have benefited from deflation: lower prices, higher quality goods, lower prices, goods coming as a result of the globalization of the world with respect to goods and services,” Cohen added.

Cohen says that the rise in interest rates dates back to the administration of Donald Trump, when he started his tariff war. “The seeds of inflation were sown when Trump started starting price wars and imposing tariffs around the world. I don’t know what he was thinking, if he was thinking. But, in fact, consumers bear the brunt of inflation. imposition of tariffs in the form of higher prices,” he commented.

Inflation is the biggest headache for the US Federal Reserve, although its president, Jerome Powell, announced that it is very likely that the interest rate hike will be announced at its next meeting in March.

With EFE and AP