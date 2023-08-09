In different countries around the world, people have been scanning their faces with a glowing orb as part of a biometric identity verification project, ignoring concerns from privacy advocates that their data could be misused.

Launched less than two weeks ago, the Worldcoin project has aroused both enthusiasm and suspicion around the world, as thousands of people flock to registration sites to have their eyes scanned by glowing spherical “orbs.”

Co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the initiative is to enable the use of its iris scanning and identity verification technology to enroll millions of users globally.

Worldcoin requires citizens to trade in their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID and, in some countries, is handing out free cryptocurrency bonuses as part of its plans to create a “financial and identity network.”

After the orb scanner captures each user’s iris, it converts the image into a unique numeric code called an iris code that, the company emphasizes, can only be used to prove the user’s identity.

“We’re on this mission to build the largest financial and identity community that we can,” said Ricardo Macieira, general manager for Europe at Tools For Humanity, the San Francisco and Berlin-based company behind the project.

Worldcoin’s website mentions several possible applications of its technology, such as distinguishing humans from artificial intelligence bots, enabling “global democratic processes,” and showing a “potential path” to universal basic income.

However, its detractors have raised privacy concerns and data misuse.

Suspended in Kenya and under scrutiny in other countries

Worldcoin says that more than two million people have signed up during a two-year trial period in countries around the world. However, data watchdogs in Britain, France and Germany have said they are investigating the project.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the Kenyan Home Office said it had suspended local cryptocurrency project activities while government agencies assess potential risks to public safety.

And it is that both regulators and privacy defenders have expressed their concern about the collection of Worldcoin data, even taking into account that users give their informed consent.

The Bavarian State Data Protection Supervision Office, which has jurisdiction in the European Union because Tools For Humanity has an office there, said it began investigating Worldcoin in November 2022 due to concerns about its large-scale data processing. confidential.

The company fights back, arguing on its website that the project is “completely private” and that biometric data is removed or users can choose to store it in encrypted form.

With Reuters and EFE