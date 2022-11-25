The outbreaks of coronavirus, reported in November by the Chinese authorities, brought with them strict closures in the main cities of the Asian giant. Investors fear that major ports and industries in the world’s second-largest economy will also face blockades of their cargo again, further complicating an already battered world economy that must overcome widespread inflation and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

As the rest of the world sees the results of the economic recovery after the pandemic lockdowns, China’s finances take another hit from the virus outbreaks.

The Asian giant was about to free itself from the strict confinements when on November 11 the Chinese government announced that it was going to reduce the measures of its Covid Zero policy, cut the quarantine and end the suspension of flights, however, nine days later, the country registered the first death from coronavirus after six months.

The announcement of new closures in the main cities of the country did not sit well with world investors. In fact, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and several experts in the area recommended that China relax its measures to try to alleviate a world economy that already bears the burden of high general inflation and supply and energy problems due to the war in Ukraine. .







In this sense, a new closure of the main ports in China may further complicate the situation. Meanwhile, international economic entities predict a bad closing in the economic numbers of Beijing for the last quarter of this year.

This was explained in an interview for France 24 in Spanish by Raquel León de la Rosa, from the China Policy Observatory in Puebla, Mexico:

“I think that in this sense one of the important aspects is not only generated based on commodity speculation, as we are already seeing with respect to the oil issue and how this situation of regrowth generates a lot of speculation, mainly in energy and as this is somehow much more aggravated by the situation of the war in Ukraine, mainly for some latitudes of the world”.

And it is that China was saved this year from recession, but its numbers did not reach the growth forecasts that were so expected.

In April, the World Bank forecast growth of between 4% and 5% for China in 2022. Later, the Xi Jinping government was more optimistic, with 5.5%; but now the international entity foresees that the second economy in the world will remain at 2.8% by the end of the year.

If this figure is reached and the slowdown is confirmed, it would be the first time since 1990 that the Chinese economy has grown less than the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, where growth of 5.3% is expected.

“The projection that the Government gave at the beginning of the year has nothing to do with what has been projected today and the fact that these entities come out as the rating agencies to generate this type of scenarios that are not so fortuitous for the Chinese economy obviously it has a global impact, mainly in what has been the supply crisis that has been one of the costs throughout the pandemic,” said León de la Rosa.

Which countries could supply the world demand for Chinese products?

In the economic field, analysts are already beginning to talk about possible countries that can replace, at least to a certain extent, the Chinese products that the world consumes. The concern revolves around the fact that with the slightest problem in the Asian giant, international markets suffer great losses.

“I believe that economies such as Poland, Romania, Hungary could be inserted in being able to supply some of these products mainly for the European market or Turkey itself in this same dynamic, and we have economies in Southeast Asia such as Indonesia, the Philippines or Vietnam, be careful, not monopolizing all the capacity that China has today, but that South Korea can enter as a counterweight in some aspects”.

In the case of Latin America, Brazil or Mexico are presented as one of the main options to supply the global needs that are now in charge of Beijing, since issues such as the renegotiation of the T-MEC (treaty between Mexico, the US and Canada) and Brazil’s export agreements open the door to big capital.

Possible countries that could replace the world’s demand for Chinese products in the face of Covid-19 lockdowns © France 24 English

In other recent news from the Asian giant’s finances, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it will reduce the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year, freeing up some $69.8 billion in long-term liquidity. term to strengthen the economy.