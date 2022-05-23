This Monday began in the city of Davos, in the Swiss Alps, the four-day talk dedicated to the economy, an event that resumes in person after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to which Russia was not invited.

Black caviar, aged champagne and foie gras were, in years past, the highlight of some of the most dazzling parties at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, enlivened by Russia’s most prominent musicians and pop stars.

Its importance was such that, under normal conditions, Russia would have had its own “home” at the leaders’ meeting as a showcase for businessmen and investors. But this year it is not like that.

Ukrainian artists transformed the traditional “Russian house” on the main street of Davos into a “Russian war crimes house”, which portrays images of misery and devastation and evidence of the crimes that the Kremlin is accused of committing after the invasion of His neighbor.

After two years of virtuality due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Alpine tourist center was once again the face-to-face stage of the World Economic Forum, with the war in Ukraine this time as the protagonist.

Russia has not been invited to any of the 270 panel discussions at the World Economic Forum, which instead paid tribute to the large Ukrainian delegation and gave the microphone to President Volodymyr Zelensky for one of the opening acts.

Zelensky said the world was facing a turning point and called for increased sanctions against Russia, while the Kremlin accused the West of triggering a global food crisis by imposing the harshest sanctions in modern history.

IMAGE: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on a screen at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23, 2022. REUTERS – ARND WIEGMANN

“It is necessary to change the approach, not to react, but to act and act preventively and not only to adapt to the new realities that we have but to create new tools, new precedents,” said the president in a videoconference.

He continued with a question: “Would we have to do that if they had listened to us last year and applied a fair, preventive and comprehensive sanctions package against the Russian federation that could bring down any aggressor?”

And although the war in Ukraine is the main protagonist, for the attendees of the forum there is much more to address, such as the dizzying rise in food and fuel prices, climate change, inequality and persistent health crises. .

Cryptocurrencies, the uninvited protagonist of the Davos forum

Not being invited to the forum as it is still a largely unregulated technology, representatives of companies involved in blockchain and cryptocurrencies took to the Davos high street.

Free pizza is offered during “Bitcoin Happy Pizza Day” ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on May 22, 2022. Picture taken on May 22, 2022. REUTERS – ARND WIEGMANN

Just outside the conference center’s main security cordon, they have rented nearly half the pavilions and are holding their own side event to the annual gathering of business and political leaders in the Swiss alpine resort.

Cryptocurrency boosters are seeking to encourage faster adoption of their technology, even as cryptocurrencies have lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value since the beginning of this month.

With Reuters and AP