The lender updated its balance of economic damages from the war in Ukraine and anticipated that the negative effects will be felt in the economies of the whole world, but especially in the developing countries of Europe and Central Asia.

A regional setback. The World Bank predicted that Ukraine’s economy will suffer a 45% contraction of its Gross Domestic Product, GDP, this year as a result of the Russian invasion of its territory.

For Russia, the eleventh largest economy in the world, the contraction will be 11% as a result of the sanctions imposed by the West for its military incursion, although the consequences extend to the rest of the region.

According to the bank, the countries of Europe and Central Asia will feel the effects of the war. Belarus and Moldova enter recession and the euro zone will shrink 4.1% this year, compared to the 3% growth in Europe and Central Asia that had been forecast just before the war.

“The magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the war is staggering,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region, adding that “the Russian invasion is dealing a massive blow to the economy of Ukraine and has inflicted enormous damage on the infrastructure.”

According to the report, Ukraine is a major world supplier of agricultural exports, such as wheat, but planting and harvesting have been interrupted by the war. One example is the disruption in the Black Sea, a key route for exports, including 90% of Ukraine’s grain shipments.

Russia and Ukraine account for 40% of the region’s wheat imports and about 75% or more in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. “Russia is also a major export destination for many countries, while remittances from Russia approach 30% of GDP in some Central Asian economies (Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan),” says the World Bank.

Asli Demirgüç-Kunt, World Bank Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia, commented that “the war in Ukraine and the pandemic have shown once again that crises can cause widespread economic damage and roll back years of per capita income and progress in housing. the development”.

“Governments in the region must fortify their macroeconomic buffers and the credibility of their policies to contain risks and deal with the possible fragmentation of trade and investment channels; strengthen their social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable, including refugees, and not lose sight of improving energy efficiency to ensure a sustainable future,” said Demirgüç-Kunt.

Although the impact of the war will be felt throughout the Old Continent, the World Bank clarified that only Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will suffer economic contractions.

