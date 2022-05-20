Sri Lanka’s central bank said it has raised foreign exchange to pay for fuel and gas shipments in a bid to ease shortages that have sparked mass protests and clashes with police.

Hundreds of students protested in the central area of ​​Fort Colombo, chanting anti-government slogans, as they clashed with police who repeatedly fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor of the Central Bank, gave a press conference where he assured that they had released enough dollars to pay for fuel and gas shipments, using part of the 130 million dollars provided by the World Bank, as well as remittances from the inhabitants of Sri Lankans working abroad.

Weerasinghe said he would keep interest rates on hold at the next policy meeting, but warned that a massive 7 percentage point hike in April was on the cards.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister last week to replace Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother. Since then he has made four cabinet appointments, but has yet to appoint a finance minister.

Inflation reached 29.8% year-on-year in April and food prices rose 46.6% year-on-year. The government expects inflation to hit 40% in the coming months, but it was largely being driven by supply-side pressures, while the government claims its measures were already curbing demand-side inflation.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis began with the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit tourism, a key part of that economy. Rising oil prices and tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda have also created a crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

Another factor has been subsidized fuel and the decision to ban the import of chemical fertilizers, which hit the agricultural sector. “This is an economy that hasn’t really fully recovered from the pandemic yet,” said Christian De Guzman, senior vice president of sovereign risk at Moody’s. “Tourism, which is one of its growth engines, has not returned,” he added.

Sri Lanka has officially entered default and is in a so-called grace period to make some interest payments on overdue bonds from Wednesday. The Central Bank assures that it is restructuring this debt.

“We are in preventive default. Our position is very clear, until there is a restructuring of the debt, we cannot pay,” Weerasinghe assured. Protesters have been on the streets for months calling for the Rajapaksa brothers to be removed from office and accusing Weerasinghe of being his puppet.

with Reuters