Lithium, a metal considered key to the energy transition, has an important reserve in Latin America, especially in the area shared by Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. There, China has made a series of investments that allow it, according to experts, to achieve a privileged place in the production chain.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in its most recent report, between 2018 and the first half of 2021, China invested around $4.3 billion to acquire lithium. According to that document, Arnoldus van den Hurk, geologist at the Remio Climate Mining Observatory, highlights that half of these investments have been in Latin America.

Lithium has gained importance in recent years and Bolivia has one of the largest reserves of that metal with 21 million tons. Behind the highlands is Argentina with reserves in the order of 20 million tons, while Chile has with 11 million.

This place, commonly called the lithium triangle due to the location of the reserves between the three countries, and which concentrate 60% of the known lithium – according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) – has has been one of the main focuses of Chinese investments in recent years, with the aim of controlling the extraction of the metal.

On the other hand, experts cited by the EFE news agency point out that, in addition to investments in the lithium triangle, China has allocated investments in other projects in the region.

Although Arnoldus van den Hurk highlights that Latin America has an important reserve of this resource, he does not estimate that the economic situation of these countries can vary as oil did in Saudi Arabia. Even so, he highlights some years of good business for this region.

“They should not believe Saudi Arabia because these reserves are becoming less and less significant in the global context,” van den Hurk added.

Despite having the largest lithium reserve in the world, Bolivia has not developed its industry as has happened in Chile. The progress shown by the South American country in this matter positions it as the second largest producer, only surpassed by Australia.

With EFE