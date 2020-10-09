Soft toys, dolls, board games … Less than three months away from Christmas, some toys are already hard to find. “I traveled around Paris to find a Superman outfit”Confirms a dad, still looking for the right size for the Batman costume. Since deconfinement, toy sales have jumped 15% compared to last year, figure on 1 p.m. on Friday, October 9.

As a result, stores are already close to running out of stock for certain items. If demand is higher, production sometimes slows down. This is particularly the case in a Parisian factory specializing in creative games. Compared to a normal year, the number of boxes produced is one third less, and it is impossible to increase the rate, due to the sanitary protocol. “Usually, there are a lot more of us, which makes it possible to produce much faster”, Comments Véronique Debroise, CEO of Sentosphère.

The JT

The other subjects of the news