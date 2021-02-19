The third vice president of the Government Nadia Calviño. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / THE COUNTRY

The Ministry of Economy prepares the possibility that a company can be constituted in just 10 days, entirely digitally and with just one euro. This is ahead of a public consultation that will be launched this Thursday to ask what barriers companies face to growth and how the business climate and the creation of companies can be improved. Among the issues that he puts on the table, he advances that he is preparing a new law for the creation and growth of companies, detects that the delinquency regulations are not complied with in favor of the large ones, takes up the reform of professional services and anticipates the improvement of the process bankruptcy.

Economy will publish today an open consultation in which it will ask for opinion on how it can improve the business climate, business regulation and reduce administrative costs. The document also explains that it is intended to improve bankruptcy regulations to allow companies to reorganize and get out of debt overhang as soon as possible.

Bankruptcy reform is considered essential in a context in which many companies have had to go into debt to withstand the pandemic. The idea is to facilitate restructuring agreements, make the exemptions of unsatisfied liabilities more flexible and speed up the bankruptcy so that trapped resources are not left there for years. In short, the spirit of giving a second chance along the lines of chapter 11 of the bankruptcy regulations of the United States. And all of this will be addressed in the transposition of a European directive that has already been prepared by the General Codification Commission. The experts’ text has 178 pages and is in the hands of the Ministry of Justice. But Economy and other departments will make their contributions. And there the debate arises on whether the Administration will accept deductions in the debts that companies have with the Tax Agency or Social Security. Although the directive opens the door, this discussion is always settled with a negative, since the Treasury and Social Security consider it an additional bankruptcy in their accounts. Only the Tax Agency has 5,000 million pending bankruptcy proceedings. According to sources consulted, the discussion is now focused on whether or not the privileged nature of these debts is eliminated.

Experts always point out that a system based on Roman law is very guaranteeing and complicates restructuring. In addition, it is necessary to unblock the Commercial Courts and change the culture to advance the application of relief measures.

This consultation is carried out as a previous step to the elaboration of a law to favor the creation of companies and business growth in a country dominated by SMEs. The abundance of small businesses reduces investment, productivity and resistance to crises, underlines the Ministry. Among other things, the Economy aims to establish a company in just ten days, fully telematically and with just one euro. Until now, 3,000 euros of capital is required as a general rule to create a limited liability company. In 2013, the door was opened to start one with less than 3,000 euros through the so-called limited company of successive formation. But this regime has not been successful: of the 93,000 that have been created since then, only 126 have adopted this formula, according to data from the Commercial Registry. Calviño’s department attributes this to too many requirements. And it will modify it in the Companies Law. Register on-line of the company will be transposed with the directive of digitization.

Professional services

On the other hand, the ministry recovers the intention of eliminating barriers to entry to economic activities. Minister Luis de Guindos has already prepared a law on professional services that had to be parked due to pressure from these groups. Now it is resumed without knowing the depth it will have.

Another problem that Economy wants to address is delinquency. The ministry detects that payment terms and penalties established by law are often missed. And it usually happens in favor of large companies and to the detriment of small ones so as not to deteriorate commercial relations.

Limits to business growth

Companies are also asked what regulatory barriers they encounter to growth. A study by Almunia and Lopéz-Rodríguez concludes that there is a high concentration of companies in the range between 45 and 50 workers, and that from there the number of companies falls sharply. In other words, there are disincentives for companies to grow beyond 50 workers.

Therefore, the Economy consultation seeks to identify these obstacles. Currently it is mandatory that there is a works council as soon as 50 workers are reached. To be able to present abbreviated accounts, the limit is again placed at 50 employees, an asset of 4 million or a turnover of 8 million. And the audit is mandatory if the company has 50 or more employees, assets worth 2.85 million or a turnover of more than 5.7 million. In addition, from the six million euros it becomes controlled by the regional management unit of large companies instead of by the territorial Administration of the Tax Agency, which is a nuisance and is believed to increase the chances that there is an inspection of the Treasury.

Finally, Economía will favor responsible declaration instead of administrative authorizations, will try to improve financing outside the banking channel and will inquire about regulations that do not respect market unity or that are not clear. Regarding the problems of market unity, because sometimes there are 17 different regulations, the ministry has already created a sector conference with the communities to try to harmonize and improve regulatory practices. However, the pandemic has relegated it to the background.