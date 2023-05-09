New regulations proposed by President Joe Biden would require airlines to compensate air travelers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded through the airline’s fault.

Last December, Southwest Airlines canceled almost 17,000 flights in the United States and the initial suspicion of transport authorities was that the company may have scheduled more frequencies than it could actually offer.

“Thousands of flights across the country have been canceled over the holidays. Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable,” President Joe Biden tweeted days after the incident.

Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays. Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable. If you’ve been affected by cancellations, go to @USDOT‘s dashboard to see if you’re entitled to compensation. https://t.co/r0YBCPyKes https://t.co/1ZdqhBOAoL —President Biden (@POTUS) December 27, 2022



Five months later, the debate is back on the table.

Today there is no legal requirement for airlines in the United States to compensate passengers for delayed or canceled flights, as there is in the European Union and some other countries like Canada. But the White House seeks to impose it.

President Joe Biden warned this Monday, May 8, 2023 that his Administration will draft new rules for the airline industry to reward its passengers with cash for non-compliance with the itineraries when the airlines are responsible for them.

“In the last holiday season, travelers were stranded for days, (…) many missed family gatherings, spent Christmas in an airport, waited countless hours in line or on the phone because there were not enough pilots, and not enough staff. That is unacceptable,” said the president.

Specifically, the Department of Transportation will require airlines to cover expenses such as meals and hotels in the event of delays or cancellations. Last year, most airlines voluntarily committed to providing hotels or meals, but none agreed to offer cash compensation.

The entity, led by Pete Buttigieg, does not have a precise date to deliver the initial proposal, although it said it is working to soon publish the notice required to start the process, which can take even years for its final approval.

Extreme weather is one of the biggest impacts to airline operations. From August 2022 through February 2023, 66% of cancellations were attributable to extreme weather and the National Airspace System, including ATC staffing shortages and modernization challenges. pic.twitter.com/v84lbMjiVn —Airlines for America (@AirlinesDotOrg) May 8, 2023



Airlines for America, which represents the largest airlines, said in a statement that more than half of the cancellations in 2022 and 2023 were caused by “extreme weather” or disruptions in air traffic control, for which it blames the airline. Federal Aviation Administration of not having enough staff.

Currently, when an airline cancels a flight for any reason, consumers can request a refund of the unused portion of their ticket and certain prepaid extras such as fees for checking a bag or getting a seat assignment.

However, airlines often try to persuade consumers to accept a travel voucher instead of a refund. With the rules that will be proposed, this option would no longer be voluntary, but mandatory.

With AP and Reuters