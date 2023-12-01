Economy – What is expected for Panama’s economy in 2024 without activity in its copper mine?

The Panamanian economy faces a challenging 2024 regarding its economy, after the contract with Cobre Panamá, the fourteenth largest copper mine in the world in terms of production and the largest in Central America, was suspended and its operations ceased. This occurs in the midst of massive anti-mining demonstrations, which caused disruption in society.

2024 will be a year of uncertainty for Panama, which faces an electoral process and will also have to rebuild its economy, without income from the largest copper mine, whose activity was suspended this week.

Minera Panamá, the subsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals (FQM) that operates the open pit copper mine, stopped its operations after the court ruling issued this week, which declared the law contract, approved by the Government on December 20, unconstitutional. October, which had renewed the exploitation for 20 renewable years.

“We are going to be tight next year, the first months are going to be very difficult, as always. And until the elections are over (in May) there will be no investment, that is a reality. The electoral uncertainty is going to affect,” he said. the dean of the Faculty of Economics of the state University of Panama, Rolando Gordon, told the EFE agency.

The refusal of this mining contract led Panama to a social crisis in the last month that left losses of 1.7 billion dollars.

The expected 2023 growth of 6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has already been adjusted to between 4% and 5%, Dean Gordon said.

FQM reported that on Thursday, November 30, it sent a notification to the Panamanian Ministry of Labor, announcing the “temporary” suspension of the contracts of “approximately 7,000 employees.”

“In the absence of an immediate solution, and due to force majeure, today we have formally communicated to the Ministry of Labor, the suspension of the contract effects of approximately 7,000 employees of Minera Panamá and MICSA,” the company indicated in an internal statement. signed by First Quantum Minerals CEO Alan Delaney.

Added to the social crisis unleashed by this contract is the political scenario, whose Government defended the contract. However, the Minister of Commerce and Industries (Mici), Federico Alfaro, who negotiated the mining contract, resigned from office on Thursday, November 30.

“Today I have communicated to the President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Commerce and Industries (…) a position that I have held since June 1, 2022 (…) The “The decision that I am communicating today corresponds to the desire to give space to the broad and sincere dialogue that the country demands,” Alfaro declared before the press of that country.

With Reuters and EFE.