This Tuesday, March 19, the Bank of Japan marked two milestones in terms of interest rates: it raised them for the first time in 17 years and took them out of negative territory for the first time in eight. The fourth largest economy in the world thus became the last to leave this type of strategy behind. What implications does it have? We explain it.

Masanori Numao's roots in Japan's Kinugawa Onsen hot springs resort date back more than 300 years. Her family was instrumental in putting the Japanese mountain town on the map as one of Tokyo's so-called “okuzashiki,” or “guest rooms,” located just a two-hour train ride from the capital.

Now Kinugawa is a city of rusty signs, closed buildings and almost empty streets. After several crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the city's industry is trying to recover, but funds are needed to do so, according to Numao.

But Masanori Numao knows it will be more difficult now.

Japanese borrowers have benefited from the negative interest rates set by the Bank of Japan since 2016. Until today. Among other measures, the Japanese Central Bank decided to raise the short-term reference interest rates from -0.1% to 0.1%, thus leaving behind the ultra-loose monetary policy that characterized it.

“There is still a way to go before inflation expectations reach 2%,” said the governor of the Japanese Central Bank, Kazuo Ueda, in his press conference after the decision.

What does a negative interest rate imply?

High interest rates make it more expensive to borrow money in an economy, which can help combat inflationary spikes, but they also lend themselves to an economic slowdown.

For this reason, some – now few – central banks choose to keep their interest rates low. Others, so low that they become negative, like Japan, which can be interpreted as massive monetary stimulus.

The country has emerged from the clutches of deflation

Although minimal, Japan's movement was earth-shattering: now there is no charge for money deposits. This reference cost of the Central Bank is transferred directly to bank loans, impacting the borrowing costs of companies and households.

Japan had maintained negative interest rates since 2016. © Liz Agredo – France 24

It is a small, big step towards achieving the goal of maintaining price variation at 2% annually in the medium term and entering an inflationary economy after years of deflation, which is nothing more than a constant decline in prices that incites consumers. to postpone their purchases to ensure lower prices later.

“The elimination of negative interest rates in particular signals the Bank of Japan's confidence that the country has emerged from the clutches of deflation,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at Hsbc.

Low rates and deflation: Japan's unorthodox economy

The world's fourth-largest economy (third-largest in 2023) has seen its official rates stuck at zero or below zero for decades due to prolonged low inflation and economic stagnation, which in turn includes wage stagnation.

That has meant that ordinary depositors have received only a small amount of interest on their savings – or none at all – and mortgage rates have been very low.

Introduced after the global recession and debt crisis of the late 2000s, negative rates challenged global monetary orthodoxy by charging banks to deposit their money in the central bank rather than paying them interest to do so. a practice that always ends up being transferred to common users.

There is still some way to go before inflation expectations reach 2%

The goal was to encourage enough bank lending to boost growth in the moribund post-crisis economies of 2008-2009 and protect against the threat of deflation. In the early 2010s, the world's three big central banks (the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve) cut rates to bottom.

The Federal Reserve did not go further, in part because its authorities doubted that US law permitted a negative rate policy.

A policy change that is difficult to digest

With Tuesday's decision, the Bank of Japan remains far behind other central banks, which have raised rates at an unprecedented pace to quell new inflationary pressures and are only now beginning to think that easing might be possible. although cautious.

However, the policy turn is 180 degrees. So much so that a regional lender in Kyoto offers training to staff who have no experience in lending money or collecting deposits in a positive interest rate environment.

“For our younger staff, interest rates have been stuck at zero for their entire career, so this is the first time they will see rates rise,” Tadashi Shimamoto, an employee in the bank's human resources division, told Reuters. from Kyoto.

“It is unexplored territory, a completely new world for them,” added the official in the first reactions to a decision that marks the end of an era that few expect to see again.

With Reuters, EFE and AP