The Government of the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced the elimination by decree of funds that are used for different policies carried out by the Provincial Administrations. The measure raised alarms among governors, who usually use these resources to guarantee financing.

The president of Argentina, the far-right Javier Milei, decided this Friday, February 16, to eliminate millionaire trust funds by decree, which he considers to be “black boxes of politics,” according to official information.

This money is income destined for the provinces, which function as a budget that guarantees the financing and stability of public programs for more than a year.

In the “Bases Law” project (popularly known as the 'Omnibus Law', due to its broadness), which was returned to the starting point in Congress and then withdrawn, the ruling party and the “dialogue” opposition planned to give the go-ahead for disposal. However, given the harsh setback that this ambitious plan suffered, the Argentine president took the measure by decree.

The Argentine Government, focused on deepening its fiscal 'shock' plan, with strong cuts in public spending, considers that these funds have been administered on a discretionary basis.

The Presidency specified that these resources represent about half a point of the gross domestic product (GDP), around 2 billion dollars.

According to local media, these funds or trusts are: Transportation Infrastructure Trust Fund and Provincial Development Trust Fund, PROCREAR Trust Fund, PROGRESAR Fund, Trusts linked to federal electric transportation, social capital and airport security Water Infrastructure Fund, Stabilizing Fund wheat and the Health Coverage Trust Fund.

