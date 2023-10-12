The European Commission (EC) had previously issued a warning to large social media multinationals to take action against disinformation and the publication of illegal content after the war broke out. The social network controlled by Elon Musk claims to be acting on the matter.

According to the company’s CEO, Linda Yacarino, “X is committed to serving the public debate, especially in critical moments like this, and understands the importance of addressing any illegal content that may be spread through the platform.”

Everyday we’re reminded of our global responsibility to protect the public conversation by ensuring everyone has access to real-time information and safeguarding the platform for all our users. In response to the recent terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, we’ve redistributed… https://t.co/VR2rsK0J9K — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) October 12, 2023



In a post on the social network, he added that there is no place for promoting false claims and misrepresentations.

In public letters sent to X owner Elon Musk and Meta Platforms owner Mark Zuckerberg, the European Commission had warned them earlier this week about the consequences of not tackling quickly enough the spread of fake news about the war between Israel and Hamas.

In all cases, the Community Executive has cited the Digital Services Law, a norm that recently came into force created to “clean” social networks of inappropriate content.

Specifically, the law toughens the rules on content moderation, even holding large online platforms responsible for illegal publications or publications that represent risks to public safety, under the warning of heavy sanctions.

The warning extends to TikTok

The turn this Thursday was for TikTok, the application of Chinese origin to which the head of Industry of the European Commission, Thierry Breton, gave a period of 24 hours to counteract the spread of misinformation in its short video application after the new escalation of the conflict.

“Given that its platform is widely used by children and adolescents, it is its particular obligation to protect them from violent content depicting hostage-taking and other graphic videos that are reported to be widely circulating on its platform, without adequate safeguards,” it details. the letter published this Thursday on the social network

#TikTok has a particular obligation to protect children & adolescents from violent content & terrorist propaganda—as well as death challenges & potentially life-threatening content.#DSA sets out very clear obligations TikTok must comply with. Letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew⤵️ pic.twitter.com/J1tpVzXaYR — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 12, 2023



Although TikTok has never been known as the number one source of real-time information on current events, the European Commission recalled that it is for many young people, who must be provided with “appropriately differentiated reliable sources of terrorist propaganda.”

With Reuters and AP