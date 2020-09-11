Between Tiffany and LVMH, the affair appeared nearly settled since Bernard Arnault had deliberate to accumulate the well-known American jeweler for an quantity of 16 billion {dollars}. Nevertheless, on Wednesday 9 September, he reversed his resolution by declaring that he was not “capable of full the Tiffany acquisition transaction“. An act which might be defined by the intervention of Jean-Yves le Drian. The latter certainly requested Bernard Arnault to defer its acquisition.

The rationale ? The necessity to defend France’s nationwide pursuits within the face of Donald Trump’s need to tax French luxurious imports. The response of Tiffany’s boss was not lengthy in coming. “It’s clear that LVMH has soiled fingers. The group is doing every little thing to keep away from closing the transaction“, estimates Roger Farah. Allow us to specify, furthermore, that the worth of the jeweler has misplaced 3 billion euros because the disaster of the Covid-19. What to chill much more LVMH. Since then, the 2 firms have even initiated reciprocal proceedings earlier than American justice.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information