When Russian supply chains collapsed over the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin legalized so-called parallel imports, which allowed retailers to bring in products from abroad without the permission of the brand owner. In this way, the vast majority of the goods they traded were free of sanctions. Also in the Economy Chronicle: the collapse of Domino’s Pizza in Australia and the checks from the Japanese Government to its citizens.
