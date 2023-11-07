One of the world’s largest risk rating agencies assures that a probable cessation of foreign tourism in Israel due to the war with Hamas could have a “minimal” impact on the country’s economy, but could cause significant problems in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

In a troubled Middle East, conflicts often have a widespread impact, as travel companies offer packages that take tourists to tour the region’s major historical and sacred sites, including Jerusalem; Petra, in Jordan, and the pyramids of Egypt.

After a month of Israel’s war against the Islamist group Hamas, the risk rating agency Standard & Poor’s prepared a report according to which a drop in tourism in Israel would economically affect its neighbors more than its own economy.

The agency estimated that a 10% to 30% decline in Egypt’s tourism revenue would cost the country between 4% and 11% of its foreign reserves, while in Lebanon it could take a 10% hit. % to the GDP of a country with an already devastated economy.

Indeed, last year, tourism contributed 26% of Lebanon’s current account income, 21% in Jordan, 12% in Egypt and 3% in Israel. During the “Arab Spring” of 2011, tourist arrivals fell 33% in Egypt and 20% in Jordan, S&P noted.

The impact of the war is seen in tourism, according to S&P © France 24

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a 70% drop in tourism. A similar circumstance today, according to S&P, could reduce the foreign exchange reserves of Egypt and Jordan by up to 26.6% and 22.2% respectively and the GDP of Jordan and Lebanon by 8.5% and 23% respectively. .

The conclusion of Standard & Poor’s analysts is that the direct impact on Israel’s economy, even from that magnitude of decline, would likely be “minimal” because tourism accounts for less than 3% of its current account income.

In economic terms, a 70% drop in tourism revenue would only equate to about a 2% loss in Israel’s foreign exchange reserves, although its GDP is expected to fall 5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to war.

Aid plan “not enough”: businessmen

Recently, Israel’s Finance Ministry presented an economic relief plan that includes $1 billion in grants for businesses affected by the war. Although critics say it doesn’t go far enough.

This week, a group of 300 prominent economists called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “come to their senses!”

“The serious blow that Israel received requires a fundamental shift in national priorities and a massive rechanneling of funds to address war damage, aid to victims, and rehabilitation of the economy,” they said in a letter, predicting that wartime expenditures could run into billions of dollars.

With Reuters and AP