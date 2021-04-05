The Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, pointed out this Monday that the new extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) beyond May 31 should focus on favoring “the reinstatement of workers.” “What we have to do is adjust the parameters to stimulate reactivation, to favor the reinstatement of workers,” said Calviño in RNE, questioned about how this new extension of the ERTE associated with the pandemic will be, whose current conditions end on the 31st of May.

Calviño has acknowledged that the employment data for March – which will be published tomorrow – will not be positive, but that the month has gone from “less to more” and that with March “a very hard quarter” is left behind.

In this sense, the vice president has defended her decision not to raise the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI), against the criteria of the Minister of Labor and now also the third vice president, Yolanda Díaz. “I think that looking back we realize how important and how good it was to be cautious in this regard,” he said.

Back at the ERTE, Calviño has indicated that it is urgent to start working with the social agents to see what this “transition model” will be like for the second part of the year. The Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, already pointed out a few days ago that the “emphasis” on the new extension of the ERTE, in which about 800,000 workers continue, should be back on activation, that is, to further exempt companies’ contributions to Social Security for workers who leave an ERTE.

Along with this, the second vice president has also reiterated the importance of starting to work on a new ERTE model that can serve as a mechanism for internal flexibility of companies instead of layoffs. And he has insisted on the need to address reforms in the labor market by simplifying the types of contracts, with the permanent or stable as the most normal in order to reduce excessive temporary employment. The minister added that this requires exploring all the options “so that companies have other internal flexibility mechanisms” and stressed that it has been seen that ERTE “can be useful.”