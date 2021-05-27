The CEOs of the six largest banks in the United States were harshly questioned this Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the Senate for their role in the economic recovery, after the crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accusing fingers of the Great Recession, which occurred in the world more than a decade ago, pointed to the Wall Street giants as the culprits. Now, in the midst of a new global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they are called to be the protagonists of the recovery.

The six presidents and CEOs of the largest financial entities on the New York Stock Exchange were heard on Wednesday in the first of two sessions that seek to assess how useful they have been during the pandemic.

A barrage of criticism surfaced, both from the Democratic and Republican sides. Lawmakers accuse them of cutting credit to small businesses, while their profits have soared to record levels.

France 24 © France 24

In more than a year of the pandemic, banks across the country waived handling fees and put millions of mortgages on hold to prop up the distressed finances of Americans. But those measures are disappearing.

Senators pressured CEOs to promise they would not push anyone into foreclosure or bankruptcy after government-issued relief measures passed in Congress expired.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, criticized the presidents because banks cut loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic while buying their own shares.

Our nation’s biggest banks are sending companies a clear message – the more you pay employees, the worse you’ll do on Wall Street. This view – that American workers are a cost to cut, instead of an asset to invest in – is what’s wrong with this system. #WallStreetOversight pic.twitter.com/xZFwR50JpP – Senate Banking and Housing Democrats (@SenateBanking) May 26, 2021



Bank of America, he said, cut lending by 14% while repurchasing about $ 25 billion in stock. The entity’s CEO, Brian Thomas Moynihan, stopped the attack saying that “the good news is that we can do both.”

Another criticism has to do with the high salaries of executives. “How did we get here, where CEOs are making 900 times what some of their workers are making? Brown asked.

Jamie Dimon, President and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Company, responded, “We are very proud of the opportunity we give to all of our people here. Our starting salary is approximately $ 35,000 plus medical and retirement benefits. our people in terms of training. My compensation is set by the board. They look at multiple factors. “

With Reuters, AP and EFE