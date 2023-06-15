Economy | VM’s assessment: Gross domestic product will not shrink this year

The Ministry of Finance expects both cuts and tax increases from the incoming government.

Treasury (VM) has updated its forecast of Finland’s economic prospects in a positive direction.

VM: according to the estimate, Finland’s gross domestic product will grow by 1.4 percent in 2024 and 1.9 percent in 2025. The numbers are slightly higher than before in the spring forecast.

This year, the ministry estimates that the gross domestic product will remain at last year’s level. Until now, it has been predicted to shrink slightly.

According to the estimate, this is influenced by the fact that demand is expected to pick up at the end of the year, when the rise in prices slows down, the rise in interest rates stops and household incomes grow faster than before.

“Furthermore, the prospects for productive investments are exceptionally bright, as there are a record number of investment plans related to the green transition in Finland,” the assessment states.

From the public however, in its assessment, the Ministry of Finance is still concerned about financial management.

“Without corrective measures, the deficit of the public finances threatens to deepen and the indebtedness to accelerate”, the assessment warns.

In order to resolve the situation, the ministry hopes that the incoming government will make decisions that will slow down the growth of public finances and accelerate the growth of income.

In practice, this means not only cuts, but also tax increases that do not “substantially weaken the conditions for employment, productivity and economic growth”.

Ministry of Finance the national economy department publishes the overall economic forecast four times a year. The summer and Christmas reviews are shorter than the more detailed spring and autumn reviews.