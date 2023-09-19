The Russian president released macroeconomic data that shows how the country has managed to overcome despite the sanctions imposed by the West, in retaliation for the war in Ukraine. Despite the strong blows in the energy sector, a weakened ruble and annual inflation that seems to be heading upwards, the president assured that in August Russia experienced a surplus and that, by the end of the year, the GDP could reach an increase of 2.5%, or even higher, up to 2.8%.

The United States, the European Union, Australia and Canada imposed sanctions on Russia as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine; However, the scope and severity of the sanctions are unprecedented for an economy the size of Russia’s, and although its GDP closed 2022 in the red with negative 2.7%, for this year the head of state predicts that it can more than reverse economic growth and end 2023 with a positive 2.8%.

“I remember that in April we expected growth of 1.2%. At first they even predicted negative growth (…), but at the end of the year growth can reach 2.5% and may even be more, 2.8%.”Putin said when opening the meeting with the Government on the budget project for the 2024-26 triennium.

And Russia also avoided the technical recession this year, which economists define as three consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. Between January and March, the largest country in the world reported -1.8% in its GDP and if it were not for the positive 4.6% it registered in the second quarter of this year, the recession would have knocked on Moscow’s door .

Russia also accumulated a positive semester when it comes to economic growth, with 1.6% in the first half of the year. With these data, Putin said that “the current economic situation is solid and balanced,” and compared it to 2021, before the start of the war in Ukraine.

“In general, it can be said that the recovery phase of the Russian economy is over. We have withstood absolutely unprecedented external pressure,” he stressed.

Regarding the energy sector, the one that has suffered the most from Western sanctions, Putin said that state oil and gas revenues recovered in July and that in August it recovered almost to last year’s levels, he also showed that Its growth continues to rise, despite the difficult situation in world markets.

Russia’s annual inflation stood at 5.2% annually in August © France 24 Spanish

Regarding the weakening of the ruble, the local currency, against the US dollar, the Russian president blamed the acceleration of inflation and called on members of his administration and the Central Bank to coordinate positions and take measures “in time” to avoid the collapse of the national currency.

The national currency has not yet recovered after reaching 100 rubles per dollar in mid-August, it is now around 96 rubles, just when inflation begins to put pressure on the economy, accelerating from 2.3% annually in April to the 5.2% annual growth it reached in August.

Behavior of the dollar against the ruble. © France 24 Spanish

According to the Central Bank’s forecasts, the economy will grow 3.6% in the third quarter and 1.5% in the last three months of the year, estimates that far away a recession scenario in the country.

With EFE and local media