The signed agreement establishes that there will be presidential elections in Venezuela in the second half of 2024 with international observers such as the European Union. The United States is weighing the actions it could take regarding sanctions against this country.

According to a document signed in Barbados within the dialogue process mediated by Norway, the parties also agreed to respect the internal election processes of each political actor, when the opposition prepares to choose next Sunday the candidate who will face President Nicolás Maduro. .

We express our joy at the signing of two partial agreements that mean a progressive process of lifting sanctions that will allow us to recover the well-being of Venezuelans. We commit ourselves to peace to build a climate of political tolerance. pic.twitter.com/FWMFJVAis9 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) October 17, 2023



The document proposes “that the presidential electoral process be carried out in the second half of 2024, taking into account the constitutional schedule,” although the date of the elections is defined by the National Electoral Council (CNE), whose directive was renewed in August.

One point that remained unresolved was related to political disqualifications, a flag for the opposition that calls them “unconstitutional.” So far, María Corina Machado, the internal favorite to confront Maduro, in theory will not be able to run for president because she has been disqualified for 15 years.

US sanctions relief?

The dialogue process between the Government and the opposition Unitary Platform coalition – backed by the United States – began in August 2021 and has since been interrupted twice.

The most recent suspension of the dialogues occurred in November 2022, after Maduro’s delegation conditioned the dialogue on the disbursement of $3 billion of frozen Venezuelan funds abroad.

Communiqué from the Delegation of the Unitary Platform for Negotiation after the signing of the Partial Agreement for political and electoral rights. pic.twitter.com/dt6UCOEbOr — Delegation of the Unitary Platform – Negotiation (@DelegacionUVzla) October 17, 2023



From the beginning, Nicolás Maduro has demanded that the United States lift economic sanctions and unfreeze Venezuelan funds abroad.

Although the White House has not publicly commented on sanctions relief after the signing of the agreement, the truth is that it has insisted on more than one occasion that the holding of “free and fair” elections would pave the way to do so.

United States sanctions against Venezuela have been in effect since 2019. © France 24

Analysts have considered that Washington will possibly eliminate some restrictions on the banking sector and others related to the oil business.

“We welcome the political agreement led by Venezuela reached today in Barbados,” the United States, the European Union, Great Britain and Canada said jointly, calling the agreement a necessary step toward the “restoration of democracy in Venezuela.” .

