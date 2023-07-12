The White House showed that unemployment for the Latino and Hispanic population in the United States reached its lowest level since records were available, when in June it stood at 4.3%. Unemployment for Latinos between the ages of 16 and 19 was also one of the lowest, as was the data recorded for the African-American population, achievements that the Government attributed to the ‘Bidenomics’ agenda proposed by President Joe Biden.

The administration of the US president showed results of the economic agenda that began a few weeks ago.

This Tuesday, July 11, Washington celebrated the fact that unemployment for Latinos and Hispanics in its territory was at levels not seen in that country in June.

Inflation-adjusted income is up 3.5% since @POTUS Took office and low-wage workers have seen the largest wage gains over the last year – helping power our economy. Bidenomics is growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 12, 2023



“Although our work is not finished, ‘Bidenomics’ is already delivering results for Americans, including Latinos,” stated the US Presidency.

In addition to the overall unemployment rate for this population, the White House applauded reducing the child poverty rate by more than 7% since Biden came to power in January 2021.

The Afro-American population has also benefited from this scenario, since the unemployment rate for this community was 6.4% in June, a low level, although still above the 3.3% of the records for the white population. in that same month.

In addition to the objectives of reducing the country’s inflation that it has achieved in the last 6 months, the ‘Bidenomics’ economic agenda also has as a pillar to be able to make “smart public investments, empower and educate workers to increase the middle class; promote competitiveness to reduce costs and help entrepreneurs and small businesses flourish.

With EFE and local media.