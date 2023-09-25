Hundreds of thousands of federal workers would be laid off and a wide range of services, from financial oversight to medical research, suspended if Congress does not provide funding for the new fiscal year that begins next October 1.

“Financing the government is one of the most basic responsibilities of Congress. It’s time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do.” With these words, the president of the United States put pressure on opposition legislators on Saturday, September 23, to avoid a federal administrative closure.

U.S. government services would be disrupted and hundreds of thousands of federal workers would be furloughed without pay if Congress does not provide funding for the fiscal year that begins October 1. Workers considered “essential” would remain at work, but without pay.

It will be the task, initially of the House of Representatives – closely controlled by Republicans – to approve spending bills for the next fiscal year. The discussion threatens to harden as the opposition party tries to push through deep spending cuts.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried to avoid that scenario when he reached a spending deal with President Joe Biden last spring. However, some members of his own party have threatened to remove him if he does not support steeper cuts that are certain to be rejected by the Democratic-dominated Senate.

If Congress fails to provide funding for the new fiscal year that begins October 1, the administrative functioning of the Federal Government will be subject to numerous and drastic cuts.

What services would be affected?

Active-duty military personnel and federal law enforcement employees would be forced to work without pay until funds are allocated, while about half of the Pentagon’s 800,000 civilian employees would be laid off.

On the other hand, payments to defense contractors like Boeing could be delayed and scientific research disrupted as agency employees would be sent home and around 10,000 children would lose access to preschool. “head start” and food assistance could be suspended.

In addition, national parks and national monuments could see their services interrupted, as has happened in previous years.

The longest government shutdown began in December 2018, as then-President Donald Trump sought funding for his border wall. The shutdown lasted five weeks and is estimated to have cost the economy about three billion dollars.

With Reuters and EFE