One of the measures that the president of the United States took to face the crisis of climate change has to do with the review of practices to grant permits in the energy sector and existing concessions in federal territories.

Joe Biden has been in power for just seven days and has already undone many of the steps taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The president of the United States ended a hectic week on Wednesday with the launch of an ambitious plan against the climate crisis that, among other things, seeks to transform the nation’s economy, strongly driven by fossil fuels, into one of clean energy.

As part of his strategy, he ordered the Department of the Interior to halt new oil and natural gas extraction concessions on federal lands and territorial waters, as well as undertake a “rigorous review” of existing licensing practices.

The president’s plan represents a 180-degree turn from his predecessor, who sought to maximize the production of oil, gas and coal in the United States, eliminating certain regulations and facilitating environmental permits.

Biden came up with a different strategy: doubling wind power generation and having the entire fleet of federal vehicles run on electricity, among many other changes.

Less oil, without banning ‘fracking’: Biden’s promise

The White House chief’s effort also carries political risk. Although his proposals are applauded by environmental defenders, they are also criticized by the oil sector.

Some industry spokespersons have argued that these measures would cost the country millions of jobs and billions of dollars in revenue, in an economy still hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At a stroke, the administration is changing America’s bright energy future and moving us toward greater dependence on foreign energy produced to lower environmental standards,” said Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, the industry’s largest association. oil company in the country.

Hours after the head of state’s announcement, the Western Energy Alliance, which represents drilling companies operating in the western states, filed a lawsuit to block the license freeze.

But Biden repeatedly asserted that his approach is to create jobs in the renewable energy sectors to make up for any losses in the oil, coal or natural gas industry.

In addition, he warned that he is not going to ban the controversial extraction method known as hydraulic fracturing or ‘fracking’.

The White House also ordered federal agencies to “remove fossil fuel subsidies in accordance with applicable law,” although removing many of them will have to go through legislative scrutiny first.

With Reuters, AP and EFE