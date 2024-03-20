First modification:
The president of the United States Federal Reserve (FED), Jerome Powell, considers that although “inflation has decreased substantially”, it is still too high for the objective they have set of 2%. In February, prices rose 3.2% in annual terms, less than in December (3.4%), but one tenth more than in January (3.1%). Despite this scenario, they anticipated three cuts in reference rates this year and economic growth of 2.1%, well above their previous estimate of 1.4%.
