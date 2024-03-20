



“Inflation has decreased substantially,” it is still too high for the target of 2%, said Jerome Powell © france 24 english

The president of the United States Federal Reserve (FED), Jerome Powell, considers that although “inflation has decreased substantially”, it is still too high for the objective they have set of 2%. In February, prices rose 3.2% in annual terms, less than in December (3.4%), but one tenth more than in January (3.1%). Despite this scenario, they anticipated three cuts in reference rates this year and economic growth of 2.1%, well above their previous estimate of 1.4%.