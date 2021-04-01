About half of the funds in the plan would be dedicated to renovating traditional infrastructure, a goal that both parties in the United States say they share but have never agreed on how to finance.

Shortly after successfully launching a $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan, United States President Joe Biden now wants to focus economic efforts on the country’s infrastructure.

The president presented this Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Pittsburgh a plan for 2.3 billion dollars, which he hopes to finance with an increase in the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, a proposal that could generate fierce resistance from the community business and thwart attempts to work with Republican lawmakers.

The White House says the bulk of the proposal includes $ 621 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation, and electric vehicle charging stations, among others. This spending is intended to move the country away from internal combustion engines, which the auto industry sees as an increasingly outdated technology.

A similar figure would be used to replace lead water pipes and improve sewers, as well as expand broadband Internet coverage and upgrade the power grid.

“This is the largest investment in jobs in America since World War II,” stressed Biden. However, the plan is just a proposal and now the difficult part comes: the approval of Congress.

A controversial tax increase

Both the Democratic and Republican Parties agree that a generous investment in infrastructure is needed. However, they differ in how to finance it.

One of Biden’s campaign promises was to raise the corporate tax to 28%, from the 21% that has been in effect since, in 2017, former President Donald Trump reduced it in a tax reform.

The president recalled that his proposal would leave the tax paid by corporations “at a lower level than the one it had between World War II and 2017”, since the previous rate was 35%.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in a statement accused Joe Biden of “using infrastructure as a ‘Trojan horse’ to drive the biggest tax increases in a generation.”

My advice to the Administration: If you want to do an infrastructure bill, let’s do an infrastructure bill. Before the pandemic, we had the best economy in 50 years. We should not raise taxes under the guise of an infrastructure bill and send our economy in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/QFcHmP7GQI – Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 31, 2021



Despite opposition from Republicans, Biden expects his infrastructure plan to be approved before the summer.

“I am open to other ideas, as long as they do not involve raising taxes on anyone who earns less than $ 400,000 a year (…). But we have to approve this, we cannot afford to wait,” he concluded.

With Reuters, AP and EFE