The White House announced investments for 42,000 million dollars between the 50 states and territories of the United States so that access to high-speed broadband is universal in seven years. Texas and California, the two most populous states, top the funding list.

In the words of the President of the United States: “high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury, it has become an absolute necessity”. Therefore, he announced an ambitious plan to make it universal.

Funding under the Equal Broadband Access and Deployment Program was authorized by the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill of 2021 championed by President Biden.

Although Texas and California get the lion’s share, at $3.1 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, other less populous Virginia, Alabama, and Louisiana entered the top ten list for funding due to lack of access to band wide.

Carriers such as Verizon, Comcast, Charter Communications and AT&T have been reluctant to provide access to sparsely populated rural communities because investments are expensive and the regions do not offer many subscribers.

The Biden Administration estimates that there are some 8.5 million locations in the United States that lack access to broadband connections. The head of state also affirmed that he is trying to reduce prices because it is a service that is almost domestic.

With Reuters and AP