The rule that was announced Wednesday would put airlines in a bind, requiring them to reimburse passengers if their departure or arrival time changes by three hours or more in the case of a domestic flight, and by at least six hours in the case of a domestic flight. of an international flight.

Another factor for companies to return their money is if the airline changes the passenger’s departure or arrival airport, adds stops to their itinerary or causes “a significant decrease” in the travel experience by changing the type of plane.

The new rule would apply to travelers who buy non-refundable tickets, which usually cost less and are preferred by many people.

The Department for Transport was overwhelmed by complaints from passengers whose flights were canceled or changed, many who were afraid to fly during the early months of the pandemic, and who were unable to get refunds.

Airlines regularly prefer to give out travel vouchers instead of refunds.

Authorities will now require airlines and ticket agencies to give non-expiring vouchers to passengers, even those who were not reimbursed for health reasons or because borders were closed during the pandemic.

The proposal now moves to a public comment period and likely opposition from airlines. Its trade group, Airlines for America, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Currently, airlines are required to offer refunds to passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly changed, but both terms have never been defined and are handled at the discretion of the airline. For this reason, the companies have questioned the authority of the Department of Transportation to force them to pay refunds.

“When Americans buy a plane ticket, they need to get to their destination safely, reliably and affordably,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

“This proposed new rule would protect the rights of travelers and help ensure they receive the timely reimbursements they deserve from airlines,” he added.

Consumer complaints filed with the Department were up almost sevenfold in 2020 from the previous year, and 87% were about refunds.

A group that advises the Department and includes consumer advocates scheduled an online meeting to discuss the rule on Aug. 22.

