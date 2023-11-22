For illegally operating as a stock exchange without first registering with the regulator, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought legal proceedings against one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms in the world: Kraken. Founded in 2011 in San Francisco, the American company defended its name and history and also showed how it is advancing in a process to free itself from the SEC’s accusations.

Payward Inc.’s Kraken is accused of “directly” using money from users’ accounts to pay its own operating expenses, while allegedly offering traditional stock exchange services without legal registration, something the securities regulator says , “deprives investors of protections.”

For the director of the SEC Enforcement Division, Gurbir Grewa, the model used by Kraken defends a type of business “full of conflicts of interest” that has also raised “hundreds of millions of dollars illegally.”

Kraken, for its part, assured in a statement that this news “has no impact on the products they” offer and said that they will continue to “provide services” to their customers.

We strongly disagree with the SEC claims, stand firm in our view that we do not list securities, and plan to vigorously defend our position.



Likewise, in order to explain what the lawsuit against it means, the company explained that “the complaint alleges that there is no fraud, no market manipulation, and no customer losses due to hacking or security,” but instead It is only “a technical argument: that Kraken’s business requires special securities licenses to operate because the digital assets” they support “are really investment contracts.”

The accusation is hollow; There is no such thing as an exchange, stockbroker or clearing agency for investment contracts.

“The SEC argues that digital asset trading platforms like Kraken can simply ‘walk in and register’ with the agency. As most securities law experts know, there is not a single law on the books that supports this position. The The SEC has not promulgated any rule outlining how an order in a digital asset should be matched, no guidance on how a trade should be cleared, nor has it articulated any rule on how to broker a digital asset transaction. The accusation is hollow; there is no such as an exchange, a stockbroker or a clearing agency for investment contracts,” Kraken defended. it’s a statement.

The SEC tightens the belt on cryptocurrency platforms

The SEC has recently tightened its control in the cryptocurrency sector and In recent months it has sued rival platforms such as Coinbase and Binance under similar arguments.

A tightening that comes after the fall of the FTX cryptocurrency platform at the end of last year, whose founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found guilty of fraud and other economic crimes after a criminal trial in New York.

In recent months, there have been accusations of celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to Jake Paul, for illegally promoting crypto assets, generally for not communicating to their followers that they were earning money in exchange for doing that advertising.

