U.S. employment rose in September at its fastest pace in eight months, pointing to persistent labor market strength that could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to raise interest rates again.

In an industry accustomed to being right in most of its forecasts, the employment data delivered this Friday, October 10, by the United States Department of Labor left more than one stupefied on Wall Street.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 336,000 jobs in September, the largest number since January and almost double the 170,000 the financial market expected, a gap of unusual magnitude among economic analysts.

Known in English as “Nonfarm payrolls”, this is a measure of the number of workers entering the labor market each month, not including owners, private domestic employees, unpaid volunteers, agricultural employees and unincorporated self-employed workers.

The measure also represents approximately 80 percent of the workers who contribute to the Gross Domestic Product, therefore providing useful information to the market about the US economic situation.

Unemployment, for its part, remained stable in the ninth month of the year, according to the Department of Labor, which added that wage growth is slowing.

What does it mean for the economy?

This larger-than-expected increase in non-farm payrolls, as well as a strong upward revision of the figures they had delivered in July and August, cement expectations that activity in the world’s leading economy is accelerating.

Paradoxically, although the data confirms good occupational health, it is also synonymous with concern for the stock market.

As employment strengthens, the possibility of an imminent recession is somewhat removed, but purchasing power also improves and that generates more inflation, which is normally combated with higher interest rates.

The signal the market received after Friday’s data release is clear: the Federal Reserve may abandon its high-rate policy later than previously expected.

With Reuters and AP