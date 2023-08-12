More and more workers in the United States are relying on the ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence tool to improve their performance at work, according to a survey of almost 3,000 people. However, there are companies that prohibit it.

Writing emails, summarizing documents and conducting preliminary research on certain topics are some of the uses that users give to ChatGPT in the United States.

This is the conclusion of an online survey carried out among 2,625 adults by the Reuters agency and the Ipsos pollster, about the use of this Artificial Intelligence tool to help with their daily work.

According to the results, around 28% of those surveyed between July 11 and 17 said they regularly use ChatGPT at work, while 10% said their bosses explicitly prohibited them from using these tools.

Survey conducted by Reuters and Ipsos © France 24

ChatGPT became one of the fastest growing apps in history upon its launch in November. However, it has generated both excitement and alarm, leading its developer OpenAI to run afoul of regulators around the world.

In Europe, the app’s massive data collection has drawn criticism from privacy watchdogs, as security firms have raised concerns that it could lead to data leaks and compromise things like property. intellectual.

with Reuters