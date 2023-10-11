A draft regulation published by the Biden Administration contemplates penalizing businesses that are not transparent from the beginning with the total cost of the services they offer to users.

Each year, American consumers waste about 50 million hours online searching for the full price of airline tickets and accommodations, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) estimates.

The same entity believes that the difference between the initial price offered for a product and the one that buyers end up paying could be up to 20%. And that saving the time of those two categories would be equivalent to about a billion dollars a year.

With these statistics, the Government of Joe Biden seeks to promote a regulatory crusade against what it has called “junk fees” or “junk rates.”

One of Joe Biden’s flagship projects has been the elimination of so-called “junk rates” © France 24

The draft rule, which will enter a public comment period, seeks to prohibit the practice of masking the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms, utility bills and bank fees, among others.

“The proposed rule would prohibit corporations from raising bills with hidden and false fees, requiring honest prices and encouraging them to compete with honesty rather than deception,” FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan said in a conference with reporters.

“Junk tariffs cheat American families out of tens of billions of dollars and hurt honest businesses,” Khan added on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

1. Junk fees cheat American families out of tens of billions of dollars and stack the deck against honest businesses. Today @FTC is proposing a rule that would ban these junk fees.https://t.co/9szetTBTVQ — Lina Khan (@linakhanFTC) October 11, 2023



Companies that do not comply with the regulations, the letter that announced the measures stressed, may face financial fines or be forced to refund “deceived” consumers.

The FTC’s proposal is accompanied by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s announcement that it will prevent big banks from charging junk fees to provide basic customer services.

Some business groups are skeptical that the rule. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce believes it would lead to fewer choices for consumers and make the economy less competitive.

With AP and EFE