The president-elect of the United States based his campaign on the promise that he would take the health and economic crisis more seriously than Donald Trump and promised to start his term with a new stimulus plan.

Six days after setting foot in the White House, the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, has already said that he has in mind how he will put the country on the path of growth to overcome the serious economic crisis that it is going through due to the pandemic of the Covid-19.

Biden presented this Thursday, January 14, his proposal for a stimulus package for 1.9 trillion dollars that would be used, not only in the reactivation of the economy, but in the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus.

The aid proposal, which will be embodied in a bill, contemplates a trillion dollars in direct aid for households, another 415 billion dollars to strengthen the response to the pandemic and 440 billion dollars for affected small businesses. .

We have no time to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control and building our economy back better. Tune in as I announce my American Rescue Plan. https://t.co/4YAg0nhJMn – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2021

The direct aid of $ 1,400 per household would be in addition to the $ 600 already approved by the most recent legislature. And unemployment insurance, which is now $ 300 a week, would increase to $ 400.

The proposal must, however, pass legislative scrutiny, and brings to mind the difficulties faced by a similar stimulus bill, amid stark differences in posture between Republicans and Democrats.

The initial offer of the Democrats was to implement a package of aid for three trillion dollars, but the Republican refusal caused the amount of the program to drop to 900 billion dollars, which was finally endorsed in December.

Although Joe Biden is expected to face similar obstacles with his new plan, it will help him that his fellow Democrats will control both the House and the Senate.

With Reuters and AP