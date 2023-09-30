Without proposals that fit their requests, workers from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union decided to call in reinforcements. Now joining the strike are employees at the Ford assembly plant in Chicago and the General Motors plant in Lansing Delta Township in Michigan. Stellantis was saved from this third round of protests, with an email that adjusted to some of the union’s demands.

Every week the pressure mounts for Detroit’s big three automakers with more workers on the streets asking for their requests to be heard.

The strike began on September 15 with workers from three states, a week ago 20 states joined in 38 other locations in the country and this Friday, September 29, with the 7,000 Ford and General Motors workers who join the strike, they are already 25,000 union employees raising their voices.

The @UAW strike expands today, and union president Shawn Fain announced the next wave with a powerful speech. “This war isn’t against some foreign country. The front lines are right here at home. It’s the war of the working class…and our strike is the vehicle for liberation.” pic.twitter.com/3aQZMA1dAT — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) September 29, 2023



The announcement was made by UAW President Shawn Fain in a Facebook Live, who explained that Stellantis was saved from this week’s strike due to “significant progress” in negotiations, specifically in adjusting the cost of living, the right to not crossing a picket line and the right to strike over product commitments and plant closures.

“We are excited about this momentum at Stellantis and hope it continues (…) “Ford and General Motors have refused to make significant progress.”said Fain in the Facebook Live broadcast.

Fain made it clear that negotiations with all three companies are ongoing: “I’m still very hopeful that we can reach an agreement that reflects the incredible sacrifices and contributions our members have made over the last decade,” he told 60,000 viewers who connected to the broadcast. “But I also know that what we win at the negotiating table depends on the power we build at work. It’s time to use that power,” she added.

05:29 Members of the United Auto Workers march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is holding a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. AP – Paul Sancya

This week, the strike became a presidential campaign issue for current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, both seeking the votes of the working class sector in the key state of Michigan, an area considered “undecided” in the presidential elections, but that can determine the triumph of one of the candidates.

In 2020, Biden and his party, the Democrats, recovered the so-called ‘Rust Belt’ states, managing to come back in Michigan by just 154,000 votes and giving him victory in this state, he also changed the trend in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and Thus, these pieces escaped from Republican hands.

On Tuesday, September 26, Biden became the first president of the country in modern times to join a demonstration, in a movement not seen since 1902 when on October 3 of that year President Theodore Roosevelt called on the Mine Workers United States of America to discuss their requests and reasons for the strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain says he won’t meet with Trump tomorrow in Michigan: “I see no point in meeting with him because I don’t think the man has–has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for. “He serves the billionaire class” pic.twitter.com/dxaBdKzfGU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 27, 2023



For his part, this Thursday former President Donald Trump spoke with workers in the automotive sector to demonstrate his support for the industry and criticize his opponent in the presidential race, Joe Biden.

For the former president, the arrival of electric cars “will destroy the automotive industry,” a speech he issued from a non-unionized auto parts factory and with the direct rejection of the president of the United Auto Workers.

With AP