Every day, tens of thousands of Uruguayans cross the border to take advantage of Argentina’s currency crisis and buy products at bargain prices. According to the Concordia-Salto Border Center, some 8,800 people cross daily, an average figure that has been reported since January of this year and has reached a peak of 14,000 people in a single day.

They prefer to drive several kilometers and touch neighboring lands, to spend their money in the heated economy of Argentina. For thousands of Uruguayans it became customary to buy their toiletries, medicines, food or fuel in Concordia, about 30 kilometers from Salto, Uruguay.

“As of the first months of 2023 we had a significant increase of 20% of the daily average (of people who cross the Uruguay-Argentina border), going on to have an average registration of 8,800 people, during the months of January, February, and that has been maintained until the current months”, said Diego Labeque Drewanz, coordinator of the Center of the Concordia-Salto border,

Buyers, motivated by finding cheap goods and services, take advantage of the bridges located at three points along the river border that separates the two countries.

“Sometimes I go twice a week. Just yesterday I came with a friend. I don’t even look at the price of things much, ”Alfonso Formoso, who also drives more than 25 kilometers to refuel his vehicle, told AFP, but at the price of the neighboring country. According to him, his pocket has thanked him for making purchases in Argentina and not in his country.

The reasons for this phenomenon

This scenario was exacerbated after the primary elections in Argentina on August 13, when the government decided to devalue the peso by around 20%, due to intense pressure from the dollar.

Just a few days before, the Ministry of Economy was carrying out maneuvers and loans with multilateral banks to pay its responsibilities with the IMF. Therefore, immediately afterwards, the Central Bank had to use its scarce reserves to support the exchange rate.

Argentina announces measures to contain the effect of the devaluation





05:27 FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa speaks to the media on the day of Argentina’s primary elections, near a polling station in Tigre, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 13, 2023. . REUTERS – MARIANA NEDELCU

In Argentina, unlike Uruguay, access to the foreign exchange market is restricted, the results of the August elections widened the gap between the official dollar – which is used as a reference for prices – and the parallel dollar negotiated in the market. informal, known as ‘blue dollar’.

However, although the daily purchases of Uruguayans represent a significant benefit for Argentina, on the other hand, experts warn of a possible harmful scenario for Montevideo’s coffers.

Vera Facchin, president of the Salto Shopping Center and the Business Confederation of Uruguay, warns that Uruguayan spending in Argentina will be around 1,000 million dollars in 2023, which is equivalent to one point of national GDP, according to the Center for Development Studies.

Only in the last weekend of August, more than 100,000 people traveled from Uruguay to Argentina (a figure that represents 3% of the Uruguayan population) and the data is already beginning to worry the authorities of that country, which are already beginning to to discuss strategies for retaining money across borders.

With AFP.