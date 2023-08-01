With the reform, Uruguayans will be able to continue to be linked to the labor sector after the age of 60, if they so wish. In addition, the measure equalizes the conditions between men and women to access pensions in cases of death of relatives and facilitates payments to the social security system.

Retiring and continuing to work will now be a compatible combination in Uruguay. It is one of the changes that the South American country is beginning to implement as part of a long list of modifications established in its Social Security Reform law.

Measure, according to the president of the Social Welfare Bank (BPS) Alfredo Cabrerawill benefit some 600,000 people who want to have these modifications in the new system.

Cabrera explained that the benefit will apply only to those who retire from the labor sector in a common way and does not apply to cases of retirement due to disability. For him, a person at 60 years of age “is still in a position to continue working” if they wish.

“These changes will promote the emergence of more one-person companies, will increase dependent work and the number of economically active population. This is one of the many things that the Social Security Reform brings as positive news for Uruguayans,” said Cabrera.

With this reform, the conditions of men and women to access pensions in the event of death of relatives are also equalized and children will be able to receive a pension up to 23 years of age and not until 18 as it was previously.

Regulations for retiring and continuing to work

The norm determines three modalities for what it calls “active ageing”. The first includes those passive workers who can formally re-enter the labor market but must do so in the same sector of activity in which they retired.

The second is a flexible partial retirement from one third to one half of the work time, and the third modality is for those people dependent on multiple jobs, who apply to retire in one of them and who want to stay in the same sector of work activity. but in another job.

The conditions of age and time worked were also modified except for those who were born before 1973 (the minimum age of 60 years and 30 years of work are maintained). For those born after 1976, a minimum of 65 years of age and 30 years of work is established.

