This Tuesday, September 12, 2023, a trial begins in which the State Department seeks to demonstrate that the technology giant illegally manipulated the market to dominate Internet searches, putting its competitors at a disadvantage.

In the Internet era, the multinational Google has not been immune to legal challenges. However, what begins today is perhaps its greatest threat so far.

The world’s leading search engine was sued by the United States Government for alleged bad monopoly practices that would have led it to dominate online searches through million-dollar payments and illegal agreements.

Throughout the trial, scheduled to last about 10 weeks, the Justice Department is expected to detail how the Alphabet subsidiary paid billions of dollars annually to device makers like Apple, browser makers like Mozilla and other companies like AT&T. to maintain its monopoly power.

Specifically, the Government contends that Google illegally stifled competition to ensure its search engine was the default on most phones and web browsers.

“They use us because they prefer us”: Google’s defense

Google’s argument for defending itself is simple: it claims that its overwhelmingly high market share is not because it has broken the law, but because it is a fast and effective search engine. And, what’s more, free.

The firm points out that the agreements it reached with its business partners did not prevent its rivals from developing their own search engines or companies like Apple and Mozilla from promoting them.

By contrast, he said last January, phone and web browser makers made Google search their default because they wanted to offer a “higher quality” experience to their customers.

“Making it easier for people to get the products they want benefits consumers and is backed by US antitrust law. In short, people don’t use Google because they have to, but because they want to,” says Google’s head of Global Affairs, Kent Walker.

We look forward to making our case in the competition trial starting today and showing the Court how our Search distribution agreements reflect choices by browsers and device makers based on the quality of our services and consumer preferences. More here: https://t.co/KK5ncOO1YN — Kent Walker (@Kent_Walker) September 12, 2023



Another of their arguments has to do with the fact that consumers could, with a few clicks, easily alter the settings to make others their default browsers.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 in federal court and has been joined by a coalition of 38 state attorneys general. Federal Judge Amit P. Mehta, who was appointed to the position in 2014 by former President Barack Obama, will hand down the sentence in this trial without a jury.

The last major big technology monopoly case was that of Microsoft in 1998. At that time, the Department of Justice sued it for its dominance of the personal computer market.

The trial court in that case found that Microsoft illegally attempted to block rival browser Netscape Navigator. Microsoft later reached a settlement that left the company intact.

In this new case, if the court rules against Google, the company could face financial penalties or demands for changes to the company’s business model.

