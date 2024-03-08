Four hours before the federal government partially ran out of funds to operate, legislators in the Upper House of the US Congress agreed to avoid this scenario. The approval of the document allows the financing of several government agencies in the fiscal year that will end on September 30, although there is another group that is left without coverage and would be at risk if its financing is not approved before March 22.

Once again, the specter of default that tormented the United States was chased away. Republicans and Democrats had to agree in record time to approve the funds necessary for the functioning of the Government.

With 75 votes in favor and 22 against, the bipartisan project will now allow the operation of agencies that cover agriculture, transportation, housing, energy, resources for veterans and other programs.

The approval came just a few days after the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, also approved the proposal; However, at that time an urgent call from President Joe Biden was necessary for legislators to advance the talks.

“To people who worry that divided government means nothing ever gets done, this bipartisan package says otherwise,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote.

This bipartisan package fully funds WIC for 7 million moms and kids It builds on the infrastructure law for our roads and bridges and highways We'll be able to hire more air traffic controllers and rail safety inspectors It helps take care of our veterans And so much more — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 9, 2024



Approval of part of the budget is missing

While the U.S. Congress rarely meets initial deadlines for passing such laws, the Legislature has so far had to pass four temporary funding bills to maintain agency operations.

But the temporary projects have only further postponed the country's spending problem and postponed the problem for future debates, leaving a herculean task for the last minute.

On this occasion, although the approval of this Friday, March 8, covers the entire fiscal year – until September 30 – for part of the agencies, there is still a group of institutions that are left without the financial protection of the Government.

That is the case of the armed forces, national security, medical care, health programs, financial services and foreign operations, regarding which aid to Israel and Ukraine will be discussed.

With this package, even more expensive than the one already approved, the total cost of spending would amount to about 1.66 trillion dollars and would pay for the national debt that exceeds 34.5 trillion dollars, although the future of this bill It could be known by March 22, when the US Congress could revive hours of tension before the limit to run out of funds.

Reuters and AP