The regulatory authorities of the state of California approved the application of two companies that manufacture autonomous vehicles, so that they can be used in the city as paid taxis and enter to compete with the giants Uber and Lyft. The measure was not fully received by citizens, who have denounced the malfunction of the machines in complex situations on the road.

Asking for a taxi service and having a vehicle operated 100% by a robot arrive is already a reality in San Francisco, United States.

As of this Friday, August 11, in this US capital city, the companies Waymo, from Google, and Cruise, from General Motors, have the authorization to deploy their team of robot taxis for citizens to use the service, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve been waiting for this moment and now we can share it with you: Today, we received our paid driverless permit from the CPUC! In the coming weeks, we’ll begin charging fares for rider-only trips and welcoming new riders into Waymo One in San Francisco. https://t.co/xxNiKuLevG pic.twitter.com/KaBf2I9UwZ — Waymo (@Waymo) August 11, 2023



The approval came after a long discussion of more than seven hours on Thursday, August 10, in which the citizens of San Francisco describe as “dubious”, since they assure that in the Public Services Commission of the State of California, there was no place so that local interests prevail, against state imposition.

“The fact that San Francisco has not been involved in the debate about having these vehicles on our streets is a major issue. We (bicycle users) do not see them as a new revolutionary mode of transport, but as another way to establish the dominance of the car,” an anonymous citizen told AFP microphones.

Neverthelessthis approval represents an open door for other companies such as Google, Amazon or Apple advance in their strategies to involve autonomous vehicles in which they have invested multimillion-dollar figures, with quite low income.

“Today is the first of many steps to bring autonomous transportation services to Californians,” CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds said at the end of the hearing.

Reacting to changes in traffic conditions: ✅

Detecting and responding to pedestrian traffic: ✅

Maneuvering around other vehicles: ✅

Navigating in the rain: ✅ Rigorous testing allows the Waymo Driver to check all the boxes when it comes to safe and reliable driving. pic.twitter.com/Yo2kz9lOOL — Waymo (@Waymo) August 9, 2023



In the midst of the discussion, there are still complaints from users who argue that the vehicles present consistent failures when it comes to interruptions on the road, traffic or simply following the traffic rules to the full.

With AFP and AP.