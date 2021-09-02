In addition to the political and economic crisis facing the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, the United Nations World Food Program has warned that a food crisis is looming as food supplies in the Asian country are running out.

A new crisis. Afghanistan’s food reserves may run out at the end of the month, warned officials from the United Nations World Food Program, as the country tries to transition power after several days of chaos and violence.

In Afghanistan, of the 38 million inhabitants, a third of them do not know if they will eat every day. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN humanitarian chief in Afghanistan, warned of the future food crisis. “By the end of September, the stocks that the World Food Program has in the country will have been exhausted,” he said.

In a virtual press conference, the official assured that “we will not be able to provide these essential foods because we will run out of stocks.” UN officials have highlighted that, of the 1.3 billion dollars needed for general aid, only 39% has been received.

The Taliban are challenged to rule a country that relies heavily on international aid as its economic crisis is exacerbated by the blockade of international funds. In the markets there are reports of an increase in the prices of basic foods between 10 and 20 percent, as well as the rapid devaluation of the currency.

Food crisis in Afghanistan © France 24

Khalid Payenda, former finance minister of the recently overthrown Afghan government, declared during a speech at Georgetown University in Washington that there is a “dangerously fragile” state in his country.

“If the situation continues like this and there is no government to control prices, this will cause a lot of problems for the local population,” said Mohammad Sharif, a trader in the capital Kabul.

According to the UN refugee agency, there are some 400,000 Afghans internally displaced by the crisis.

But the Taliban face another threat: the Islamic State group, which is much more radical and claimed, for example, responsibility for the bombing at the Kabul airport on August 26.

The economic challenge facing the Taliban could give the West a key piece to negotiate to fulfill their commitment to form an inclusive government and guarantee women’s rights.

