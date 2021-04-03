In the third month of the year, 916,000 jobs were created, the best figure since August 2020, which confirms the gradual recovery of the labor market. However, there are still 8.4 million unemployed.

Of the more than 22 million jobs lost in the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are still 8.4 million to recover. However, labor market statistics in March confirm a gradual economic recovery.

One year after the global pandemic was officially declared, this country is still far from the 3.5% unemployment rate recorded in February 2020, the lowest in five decades.

The unemployment figure quickly shot up to 14.7% in April 2020, but since then it has been falling and in March 2021 it stood at 6%, still high, but the best record since the crisis began.

“This improvement in the labor market reflects the continued reopening of economic activity that had been slowed down due to the pandemic. Job creation was widespread in March, led by the leisure and hospitality sectors, public and private education, and the construction “, underlined the report of the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the United States.

In the third month of the year, 916,000 jobs were created, the best record since August 2020 and double the 468,000 jobs created in February. President Joe Biden, for his part, said there is still a long way to go.

“After a year of devastation, there are still 8.4 million fewer jobs today than in March… 8.4 million! (…) Too many Americans have been unemployed for more than six months, too many women have been expelled from the workforce, unemployment among black people is still too high, “he said.

Economists expect job growth to average around 700,000 a month in the second and third quarters. In turn, they foresee that this result, combined with the stimulus package for about 1.9 trillion dollars, will generate excess savings in households that will reactivate a powerful wave of demand for products and services suppressed during the pandemic.

With EFE, AP and Reuters