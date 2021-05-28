The unemployment rate in the first three months of the year increased by 0.8 percentage points compared to the last three months of 2020, when it stood at 13.9%, while the increase compared to a year ago was 2.5 points.

In Brazil, 14.8 million people were unemployed at the end of March. The figure represents 14.7% of the workforce, that is, adults of age and ability to work, and represents a level not seen since records began under a new methodology in 2012.

The statistics, corresponding to the first quarter of 2021, is also much higher than both comparable periods: that of a year ago, when the pandemic began, and that of the previous three months, between October and December 2020.

According to the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which measures data every three months, in the first quarter of 2020 the unemployment rate had been 12.2% and that of the fourth quarter of 2020 was 13, 9%.

The data reflects the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, the second country in the world with the most deaths from coronavirus in absolute terms, behind only the United States.

However, the IBGE highlighted that the increase in the unemployed population between January and March is an “expected” effect, since the rate tends to increase at the beginning of each year, after the dismissals of those who were hired at the end of the year. previous.

Mexico: 700,000 new unemployed

If in Brazil the unemployment rate reached its highest levels in almost a decade, in Mexico it shot up again to levels at the beginning of the pandemic, according to information published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The proportion of unemployed people stood at 4.7% of the economically active population (EAP) in April 2021, the same as in the same month of 2020, but above the 3.9% in March 2021. Only in the first In the quarter, unemployment was 4.4%, higher than 3.4% in the same period of the previous year.

This means that, while the unemployed population was two million people in the first quarter of 2020, last April it stood at 2.7 million people, explained Julio Santaella, president of Inegi.

In Mexico, more than unemployment, the concern hangs over the informal. Government data assure that informal employment in April 2021 amounted to 30.5 million people and placed the rate at 56%.

