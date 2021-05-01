The International Labor Organization estimates that around 26 million jobs have been lost in Latin America due to the pandemic. In four of the large economies of the region, the general deterioration that the labor market has had in one year can be seen.

Such is the optimism of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) about the economic recovery that it no longer believes that the regional Gross Domestic Product will grow 3.7% this year, but 4.1%.

However, the agency recognizes that the improvement is not enough to neutralize the economic wear suffered in the region due to the pandemic and return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The figures on the labor market in Latin America speak for themselves. Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Mexico, whose statistics offices released their most recent reports this week, are still far from their pre-pandemic records.

France 24 © France 24

Colombia: half a million more people unemployed

The unemployment rate in Colombia was already high before the pandemic: 12.6% in March 2020. In the same month of this year, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), that proportion reached 14.2% , better than 15.9% in February.

The director of DANE, Juan Daniel Oviedo, explained that, in a pandemic year, there was an increase of 468,000 unemployed people.

“In the country in March 2021 we are estimating approximately 3,437,000 people unemployed when in March 2020, let’s call it the first month of the pandemic, we only observed 2,969,000 people,” Oviedo explained at a press conference.

The figures, he added, are more worrying when compared to the same month in 2019 when the labor market was not affected by a crisis such as that generated by the coronavirus.

“Although we have 468,000 more people unemployed in March 2021 compared to March 2020, when we compare ourselves with a March not affected by the pandemic, we have 755,000 more unemployed people,” he explained.

Mexico: the lowest unemployment in the region

If compared to other Latin American countries, Mexico has a relatively low unemployment rate, although its real bottleneck is informality.

The unemployment rate stood at 3.9% of the economically active population in March 2021, below the 4.4% in February, but above the 2.9% in March 2020, the National Institute of Statistics recently reported. and Geography (INEGI).

“The unemployed population in March 2021 was estimated at 2.2 million people, 493,000 more than in March 2020; the open unemployment rate at the national level was 3.9%, the lowest in three months,” said the President of Inegi, Julio A. Santaella.

Chile and Brazil: unemployment does not drop in the double digits

The unemployment rate in Chile rose in the January-March moving quarter compared to the previous quarter to 10.4% due to the second wave of the pandemic, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) reported this Friday, April 30.

The national unemployment rate, which thus increased by 2.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2020, shows the slowdown in the recovery in the labor market, although it is still far from the historical maximum of 13.1%, reached in July .

In Brazil, meanwhile, 14.4% of the economically active population was unemployed in the December-February moving quarter, three tenths more than in the previous moving quarter, according to official data released this Friday, April 30.

The rate is even higher when compared to the same quarter of the previous year, when unemployment stood at 11.6%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

At the end of February there were 85.9 million people employed. The number of unemployed people, meanwhile, reached 14.4 million in February, a record number in the historical series started by IBGE in 2012.

With EFE