According to the Mexican statistics office, the unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the country fell to 2.7% compared to the previous quarter, but informality rose to 54.8%, affecting women to a greater extent.

Of a total of 61 million inhabitants of working age and conditions in Mexico, 59.4 million were employed at the end of 2023, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The North American country enjoys one of the lowest unemployment figures in its history: 2.7%. In absolute terms, it means that, of its total workforce, about 1.6 million were unemployed at the end of 2023.

In just one year, 1.1 million people entered the labor market, thanks to activities such as commerce, transportation, communications, mail and storage, various services and construction.

Of the total employed population in Mexico, more than 50% are informal. © Liz Agredo – France 24

However, and despite the fact that Mexico has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the region, informality is above the regional average (48%) and in the last quarter of 2023 it represented 54.8% of the economically active population.

In Oaxaca, the situation is more dramatic than in the rest of the country, according to official figures. In the southern state, eight out of ten employees are informal, which contrasts with the state of Baja South Carolina, whose rate barely exceeds 37%.

The figures are a reflection of the economic growth of 3.2% in 2023, according to the definitive data that Inegi released last week and that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted as an example of the country's economic solidity.

With EFE and local media